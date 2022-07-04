Pro-choice advocates gather outside the Biloxi Lighthouse to speak out

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Pro-choice demonstrators stood outside the Biloxi Lighthouse voicing their concerns with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The rain did not stop advocates from expressing their concern with the Supreme Court’s decision. Max Fritz has been incredibly involved with educating the community about all the ways abortion bans will affect groups such as the LGBT community.

“I’ve grown up being taught that I have a voice in this country, and I am now using my voice to fight for something that should be basic human rights,” Fritz said.

Over the last weeks, “abortion rights protests” have been popping up across the state. Most recently, demonstrators took to the streets of Jackson and Hattiesburg.

Kelli Pomierski, who attended both protests, said she will continue to stand up for what she believes in.

“It’s very important because what we have now is our voice. We have to be able to tell people, let’s get together, let’s demand our rights because it’s not going to stop with Roe v. Wade. Next will be conception, LGBT, gay rights, gay marriage, everything,” Pomierski said.

Before the court produced the decision, Biloxi High student Lilium Irby organized a pro-choice protest in Biloxi. Irby said many women will suffer if nothing is done.

“It is overturned by people who this won’t affect. This would mass majority affect people who are under class and they’re POCs and they won’t get represented well in the media anyways, so I think we have to speak for those who can’t be spoken to,” Irby said.

Next week, several advocates like Pomierski will gather for the massive abortion rights protest in Washington D.C.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.