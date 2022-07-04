WLOX Careers
Police investigating Pass Christian shooting

(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pass Christian that sent one person to the hospital.

On Saturday, July 2, around 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for emergency assistance in regards to someone being shot in the 300 block of Oak Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from injuries due to a gunshot wound. American Medical Response arrived on scene and took the victim to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

The victim said three unknown people entered his home and assaulted him. Police said the suspects were possibly traveling in a gray Honda passenger car.

The Pass Christian Police Department is working with other local,sate and federal authorities to complete the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pass Christian police at 228-452-3301 for Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

