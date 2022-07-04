Gulfport shooting leaves one dead
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting in Gulfport Sunday night has resulted in one death.
The shooting occurred at the 1700 block of 65th Avenue at the William Bell Apartments.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
If you have any information surrounding this incident, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
