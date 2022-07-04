Gulfport shooting leaves one dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting in Gulfport Sunday night has resulted in one death.

The shooting occurred at the 1700 block of 65th Avenue at the William Bell Apartments.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you have any information surrounding this incident, please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

