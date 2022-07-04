Fourth of July celebrations evoke sense of pride for being American

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the Fourth of July, you can’t have too much meat on the shelves because the grills and the smokers are going to be busy.

Josh Pratt, alone, will see to that.

“I’m going to smoke a Boston butt, and I’m also going to do what my kids love: bacon-wrapped chicken lollipops. Yeah, they love it so much,” he said. “It’s going to take like the rest of the day and stuff to be able to prep for it tomorrow to be able to put stuff on the smoker.”

Likewise, Gulfport resident Lynn Munn is stocking up.

“We’ve got family in town from both sides, my wife and mine,” he said. “And we’re having them over.”

Rick Jameson and his wife Kumiko have a basket of all-American goodies for an all-American celebration.

“Yes, it’s a big deal because the family gets together, friends get together,” Kumiko said. “And, we’re going to have a good time with the fireworks and a good meal.”

But, they said, the food is just part of celebrating American values.

“Me, being a 26-year Air Force veteran, it means a lot because myself and my friends I met through the years and fellow veterans - we put our lives on the line defending this country,” Rick said. “Just being a part of that is what it really means to me to be part of this country.”

Others agreed that being American means a lot of things.

“Proud. Free. A little worrisome with the way things are. But I’m proud to be an American,” Munn said. “We’re the greatest country in the world.”

Pratt is a Navy veteran.

“Being an American to me means the freedom that the people that I have served with that took the ultimate sacrifice and served to protect the rights that we have today,” he said.

For Biloxi resident Kamari Johnson, it’s about the ability to go for big ideas.

“Being an American is having the ability to follow your dreams and say what you believe and actually have profit in what you really want to do,” he said.

And for Alabama resident Eric Dawsey?

“We’re free to do the things that we want to do,” he said. “We have freedom of religion, and more importantly, we have freedom of choices. And I believe that we have as Americans, we have choices, whether they’re good or bad.”

