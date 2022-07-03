Tourists happy, business owners hopeful for good Fourth of July weekend

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a wet start to the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but there are some spots on the Coast that are resilient even when it rains...or when gas prices soar.

Among those spots is downtown Ocean Springs.

It literally pays to be a tourism destination and retail hot spot at the same time, especially for the Fourth of July weekend.

Alma White says this holiday provides a big bump in the number of tourists who come to her shop Leather and Pearls, which is more than double that of locals.

“It’s pretty incredible, actually, that that many people come down,” she said. “It always astonishes me the amount of people that come down to see us.”

Higher gas prices were not a deterrent for Lafayette, La. resident Dave Romagosa.

He was committed to the Coast this holiday.

“This was our choice. We wanted to be here, yeah,” he said. “I’ve grown up in Louisiana, and I love Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. So, this is where I like to be.”

And the wet weekend isn’t a problem either.

“If they’re coming for a destination spot, those people are still coming, rain or shine,” White said. “So, that’s good. And these squalls, we expect them this time of year. They come and go. It rained for what - 30 or 40 minutes? And then it was gone, and now it’s beautiful. And they’re going to come right back in.”

Foul weather for the Fourth actually can be a blessing in disguise for business.

“Even like a rainy day today can be a good thing for us, because it cools everything off and it makes it even more pleasant to be downtown and be shopping,” said Lisa Thurmond with Ocean Springs Mercantile.

And when you duck in to keep dry, you may stay awhile.

“You come in and find something you love everywhere,” said Tishomingo resident Libby Mitchell. “And, so, it’s really addicting to shop here.”

Virginia resident Karen Spencer is equally impressed.

“What a wonderful, Southern, charming little town,” she said. “We’ve really enjoyed it. And the weather? It’s not been great today, but, you know what? It’s been a great day regardless.”

