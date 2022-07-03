WLOX Careers
Rainy Sunday not enough to halt pyrotechnic workers

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As inconvenient as Sunday afternoon’s rain may have been, it wasn’t enough to stop pyrotechnic workers from preparing fireworks.

A three-man crew with J&M Displays is putting together Biloxi’s Fourth of July Extravaganza show, dodging rain to load mortars. The show has taken the team about three days to prepare, although the display has been in the works since last October.

The barge is loaded with explosives today before setting sail for Front Beach to fill the sky on Monday. The team will light roughly two thousand fireworks, all choreographed to music that will be played on a local radio station.

The show will start at 9pm Sunday night.

