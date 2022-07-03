New Splash Pad is revealed at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Bay. St Louis revealed a new splash pad at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The splash pad has been under construction since last year. This is all part of the city’s effort to renovate the park. Councilman Jeffrey Reed had been working alongside community members and business owners to bring the project to life.

“The community is extremely excited and again kudos to all those that made this thing happen and all those that made this thing come to pass,” Reed said.

Mayor Mike Favre stood alongside Reed during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Favre said the splash pad will greatly benefit the Bay community.

“This splash pad is going to be well used. It’s going to give the kids not just this community, but the entire city and neighbors and visitors coming to a place to have fun,” Favre said.

According to Reed, the new addition to the park wouldn’t be possible without the help of community members. Three thousand dollars was donated from businesses owners and residents.

The city also revealed murals of influential Bay St. Louis people like the first African American Police Chief, Douglas Williams. His daughter Clementine Williams was there representing the Williams family.

“He was a force to be wrecking with. He was a guy that loved people. He enjoyed the children. He was good, kind, and effective,” Williams said.

Construction at the park is entering phase two. The city hopes to add pavilions, remodel the basketball court, and add a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. to the park.

