Moss Point High alumni ride together in Magnolia March Parade

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the highly anticipated Magnolia Monarch Parade was a hit in Moss Point.

Graduates of the high school along with their floats were decked out in their purple and gold pride. Classmates started the parade route at Magnolia Middle School then ventured into the neighborhoods of Moss Point.

Folks caught candy, beads, and small items in the streets.

Members say the historic school is dear to their hearts, and they want to show the community their school spirit.

Organizers say the parade also raises money for scholarships towards higher education.

