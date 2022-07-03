WLOX Careers
Family offers $5,000 reward in disappearance of missing Mississippi man

Foye Wade Davis
Foye Wade Davis
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of Wade Davis is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his discovery.

Davis, 77, and his dog, Buddy, were last seen June 22 walking on County Road 343 in Alcorn County.

A seven-day search by ground and air failed to turn up anything that would lead to his location.

“We would like closure to be able to know what happened, or where he is, and if we can help him,” said Sharon Davis Clemmer, his daughter.

Clemmer adds the reward will only be paid if the information provided is valid and leads to Davis.

Anyone with information on where Wade Davis is can call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.

