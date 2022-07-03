WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Boat rentals seeing more business ahead of Fourth of July

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The coastal waterways saw plenty of activity on Saturday as people began their holiday weekends cruising in the Mississippi Sound.

In fact, waterways were so active that according to Dennis Chavers, owner of the new Pink Pontoons of Mississippi, boat rentals are already booked out for Independence Day.

“There’s lots of people fishing up and down the marina here and lots of boats on Deer Island,” said Chavers. “So, everyone’s just having a good time and ready to get out and relax and enjoy the Fourth of July festivities.”

A few pontoons are still available for Sunday.

For more information, you can visit biloxiboatrentals.com.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville
Perkinston residents were driving this 2020 Forde Edge, pulling a trailer with a jet ski behind...
Three Perkinston residents injured in Michigan car crash
The fatal crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 614.
Fatal crash on Highway 614
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Kevin Slater
Reward offered in Gulfport cold case murder

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.2.22
Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon
A few pontoons are still available for Sunday.
Boat rentals seeing more business ahead of Fourth of July
Scattered showers and storms possible through the weekend
Taylor's Saturday Evening First Alert Forecast
“We’re paying the import shipping. We’re also paying inside the United States trucking...
Fireworks prices high as inflation continues to soar