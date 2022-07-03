WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Authorities respond to I-10 rollover wreck

Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down...
Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned.(Harrison County Fire Rescue)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to an early morning rollover on Interstate 10 Sunday.

Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned.

American Medical Response transported the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
emmett till case update
National activist calls for arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham for her involvement in Emmett Till’s death
Jackson County Animal Shelter is full to capacity with cats and dogs, all in need of a loving...
Jackson County Animal Shelter faces capacity crisis
Several new laws take effect July 1 in Mississippi

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms possible today
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Coast Fireworks in Ocean Springs has been in business for nearly six decades. Holiday shopping...
Fireworks prices high as inflation continues to soar
Officers and children enjoyed a sunny day playing in the water for the first time at the new...
New Splash Pad is revealed at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis
Virginia resident Karen Spencer tries on some earrings at Ocean Springs Mercantile in downtown...
Tourists happy, business owners hopeful for good Fourth of July weekend