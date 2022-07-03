Authorities respond to I-10 rollover wreck
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to an early morning rollover on Interstate 10 Sunday.
Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned.
American Medical Response transported the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
