Authorities respond to I-10 rollover wreck

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities responded to an early morning rollover on Interstate 10 Sunday.

Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the scene where a car left the interstate, went down an embankment about 30 and overturned.

American Medical Response transported the driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

