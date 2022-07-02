Scattered showers and storms possible this weekend

A few showers and storms may linger tonight, but not everyone will see rain. It’ll stay very warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s. We’ll have another chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Rain chances will be a little lower for the Fourth of July, but we’ll have to watch out for a few pop-up showers and storms. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Fingers crossed that no storms impact any of the firework shows at night!

We’ll keep a chance for more hit or miss showers and storms Tuesday through Friday. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Bonnie is crossing into the Pacific. It is expected to become a hurricane, and it will head out to sea. Tropical Storm Colin formed near the Carolinas this morning, and it will move out into the Atlantic over the next few days. Finally, another wave in the Caribbean has a very low chance for development. It is not a threat to the Gulf at this time.

