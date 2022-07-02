WLOX Careers
Memorial service held for K-9 Officer Exo

Exo was killed in the line of duty while saving his handler's life two weeks ago.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Law enforcement officers from all over Mississippi gathered in Pascagoula on Friday for a funeral procession in honor of Officer Exo, a K-9 who lost his life in the line of duty.

Authorities say two weeks ago, Exo took two bullets aimed toward his handler, Officer James Priscock, saving his life.

Officer Exo, K-9, shot and killed in line of duty

Tears streamed down James’ face with his wife by his side for support, because regardless of the job title, dogs are a man’s best friend.

“Look at the bond between a father and son,” said Chris Picou, Commander of K-9 Units for Rankin and Madison County. “This dog is with him 24/7. If he goes anywhere, he has to take the dog into account.”

Locals also filled the room to show their condolences. The room filled with folks’ backs against the wall shows how much the hero meant to the community.

“I mean...like, the entire Mississippi, everybody is coming down,” said Addie May Smith. “It’s a sad occasion, but it’s so great to see our community is so loving.”

Officials say Exo was with Pascagoula PD for just a year. He also assisted Moss Point PD from time to time.

“One of my K-9 buddies were shot. [James] and Exo were there immediately ready to hit the ground and find the guy.”

Whether it’s a badge or a collar, the brothers in blue are bound to show up for support.

“We compete against each other. We try to outdo each other. But we’re here for each other,” said Officer Picou.

The USPCA have raised $13k with AKC to help the department get a new K-9 officer.

