Jackson County Animal Shelter faces capacity crisis

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter is overflowing with dogs and cats as it is, and with Fourth of July weekend right around the corner, it’s making for a dire situation at the facility.

The shelter has no more room for big dogs after nearly a dozen dogs were dropped off within 24 hours.

The holiday weekend always means more runaway pets as fireworks pop off.

Shelter coordinators say they have no more space, forcing them to euthanize three animals on Friday.

“We are filling up really bad,” said Maridee Mallette. “And now, it’s July 4th weekend, and it’s getting worse and it’s going to get really bad by Tuesday. We’re going to have to make space. We have nowhere to put the animals, so what we’re going to have to do is put some down. God’s honest truth. We pick the ones that are very aggressive that will hurt you, medically injured really bad that can’t be saved and major behavior problems.”

The shelter is urging people to adopt now if possible. Right now, it’s just $25 to adopt a pet, including a microchip, vaccines, and spaying or neutering.

