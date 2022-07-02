WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center started on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - An investigation remains ongoing at a funeral home in Indiana after authorities made a disturbing discovery.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, 31 bodies, some of which were in advanced stages of decomposition, were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.

WAVE reports investigators also found the cremation remains of 16 people.

Police said all decedents were taken to the Clark County coroner’s office to be identified and are working with multiple agencies for their investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville
Perkinston residents were driving this 2020 Forde Edge, pulling a trailer with a jet ski behind...
Three Perkinston residents injured in Michigan car crash
The fatal crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 614.
Fatal crash on Highway 614
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.2.22
Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools’ police chief resigns from City Council
FILE: In this Dec. 14, 2020, photo, the Google logo is seen above the company's HQ. Google will...
Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Holiday getaway pushes US airport traffic to pandemic high