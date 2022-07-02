WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law.

It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.

“I think people have a right to be proud of their hair and who they are...and now this bill is going to protect them so that they can’t be fired because of it,” said State Senator Raumesh Akbari.

Akbari sponsored Senate Bill 136. For her, passing this legislation is a long time coming.

Memphis stylist Leteesha Smith couldn’t agree more.

“You should not be judged or discriminated against by how you wear your hair,” Smith said. “Everyone’s hair defines them, whether it’s highlights, dreads, braided hair, it doesn’t matter. Your hair basically describes your personality.”

Smith has been a stylist for 15 years. She says she’s had clients afraid to wear a protective hairstyle out of concern it may cause them to miss out on job opportunities.

“The majority of women who are employed, particularly black women, have felt that they’ve had some sort of adverse reaction against them because of their hair, so it’s very important,” Akbari said.

The CROWN Act is now law in 17 states.

Both Akbari and Smith believe it’ll make an impact on women and men across the country.

The CROWN Act does not apply to public safety employees if a protective style would prevent them from performing essential parts of their job.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville after receiving reports...
Police: Two dead after murder-suicide in D’Iberville
emmett till case update
National activist calls for arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham for her involvement in Emmett Till’s death
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Several new laws take effect July 1 in Mississippi
Jackson County Animal Shelter is full to capacity with cats and dogs, all in need of a loving...
Jackson County Animal Shelter faces capacity crisis

Latest News

Coast Fireworks in Ocean Springs has been in business for nearly six decades. Holiday shopping...
Fireworks prices high as inflation continues to soar
Officers and children enjoyed a sunny day playing in the water for the first time at the new...
New Splash Pad is revealed at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis
Virginia resident Karen Spencer tries on some earrings at Ocean Springs Mercantile in downtown...
Tourists happy, business owners hopeful for good Fourth of July weekend
Classmates started the parade route at Magnolia Middle School then ventured into the...
Moss Point High alumni ride together in Magnolia March Parade
A few pontoons are still available for Sunday.
Boat rentals seeing more business ahead of Fourth of July