WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom

Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller. The infant was not hurt.(Source: Spectrum News NY1 via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a New York City woman shot dead Wednesday as she pushed their infant daughter in a stroller has been arrested and charged with killing her.

Police said 22-year-old Isaac Argro was arrested Friday.

Slain mother Azsia Johnson’s family identified Argro as the baby’s father and said he routinely abused Johnson, beating her during her pregnancy and threatening to kill her.

Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Information on a lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not immediately available.

Johnson was 20.

Her 3-month-old daughter was not hurt, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Harrison County Thursday morning kills two.
Two victims identified in Harrison County house fire
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
Kevin Slater
Reward offered in Gulfport cold case murder

Latest News

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court
Exo was killed in the line of duty while saving his handler's life two weeks ago.
Memorial service held for K-9 Officer Exo