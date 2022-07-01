Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off mortgage for family of fallen Pascagoula firefighter

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is announcing that it will be paying off mortgages for the families of 22 fallen first responders across the country. One of those families includes the wife and three children of Pascagoula Firefighter Jacob Latch.

Latch died last year just two weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He was just 38 years old.

Biloxi firefighter Justin Lopez is the director of the local Tunnels to Towers chapter. He says along with serving in Pascagoula for 16 years, Latch was an active supporter of the Foundation.

“I made a promise at the hospital through a text message that we were going to take care of his family. No matter what, it was going to happen,” said Lopez. “Knowing that Jacob liked to help people, knowing that this foundation stepped up and returned the favor to help his family gives a little comfort to me, firemen and his family. It eases the burden just a little bit, you can’t ever replace him, but it takes that burden off knowing that their house is paid for.”

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, you can visit their website at t2t.org.

