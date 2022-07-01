Three Perkinston residents injured in Michigan car crash

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Three drivers in Saginaw, Michigan, all from Perkinston, were seriously injured in a car crash Thursday evening, Michigan Police say.

The three victims are a 55-year-old man, who was airlifted to a medical center with life-threatening injuries, a 22-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old girl, who were both taken to the hospital.

Troopers from Michigan State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash, where they found that a GMC Sierra collided with a Forde Edge pulling a trailer with a jet ski after the Sierra did not stop at an intersection. The Perkinston residents were driving the Edge. The driver of the Sierra, a 55-year-old man from Roscommon, Michigan, was also taken to the hospital.

The jet ski that was being trailed behind the residents' 2020 Ford Edge. (Michigan State Police)

The 2011 GMC Sierra that hit the residents' car after not stopping at an intersection. (Michigan State Police)

Michigan Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

