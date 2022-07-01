In Their Shoes: Local farmers and entrepreneurs keep coast farmers markets thriving

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Farmers markets are a fun way to spend the day and a great way to support local farmers and entrepreneurs.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, local producers only receive $0.15 on every dollar of their food sold at traditional stores, but all 100% at the farmers market!

This week, Jaimee Dorris takes us to one of South Mississippi’s most popular farmers markets, the Charles R. Hegwood Community Market in Biloxi, located on Howard Avenue underneath the I-110 overpass.

You can find just about anything at a farmers market. Watch as Jaimee meets with local farmers and entrepreneurs to see what they sell and just how they keep these farmers markets alive and thriving!

There are roughly 8,000 farmers markets in the U.S., and we have dozens right here on the coast! Check out the list below for more markets near you.

BILOXI: Charles R. Hegwood Community Market, Tuesday & Thursday, 6 a.m.-4 PM, under the I-110 overpass off Howard Avenue and Hopkins Boulevard.

BAY ST. LOUIS: Hancock County Farmers Market, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 3068 Longfellow Road

GULFPORT: Florence Gardens Farmers Market, first and third Sunday each month, 1-4 p.m., 12321 Preservation Drive

GULFPORT: Gulfport Harbor Farmers Market, Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jones Park

LONG BEACH: The Farmers Market at Long Beach, Saturdays, 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Town Green

OCEAN SPRINGS: Ocean Springs Fresh Market, Saturdays, 8:30 AM-12PM, Washington Avenue

