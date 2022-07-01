WLOX Careers
Local rider says bike safety is a “two-way street”

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fourth of July weekend means lots of people on the roads, on the beach and riding bicycles.

“Anything you can do to make yourself more visible helps, and it also helps out the drivers,” said Bart Luther with Biloxi Bicycle Works.

In the wake of recent car and bike accidents, we checked in with Luther for some safety tips.

“There’s a lot riders can do to make themselves visible to be courteous to drivers as well. It’s paramount to ride with an LED light. You can see those lights in the daytime and at night, and it makes it a lot easier to see,” he said. “We have a shared path out there, so I like to give people a ding with bell to let them know I’m coming up behind them. Sometimes I’m rising with the logo of my shop on my back and I try to be extra courteous. It goes a long way with relationships.”

As far as riding goes, Bart says there are many more places to ride in Biloxi and in South Mississippi.

“People ask me where to ride, and pretty soon we’ll be seeing a lot of improvements. There are many people in the background working to find safe places for people to ride,” Luther added.

