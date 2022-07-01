WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gulfport residents lobby for equal share of $2 million in federal funding

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, a battle over more than 2 million federal dollars continued in Gulfport. Some city leaders want to focus that funding on the Quarters, and others want to spread the wealth.

2.8 million dollars is added up from prior CDBG grants dating back to 2019.

In August of 2020, Gulfport’s city council approved an Urban Renewal District Plan for the Quarters Historic Minority Business District and Empowerment Zone project.

However, it was pushed to the back burner because of COVID-19.

Councilmen of Gulfport Ward 1, Kenneth “Truck” Casey, said he’s ready for the funding to go to the Quarters.

“It shouldn’t be blided with Job Corps go online. It should be looking better than it’s been looking for a long time,” said Casey.

However, residents said the money should be split between low-income communities.

They said they want the money to go toward building community centers, improve the infrastructure and help all minority owned businesses.

One of the residents in the meeting said, “It’s very unfair. How do you feel about taking the money from all of the communities and putting it into a corner store?”

Neighbors said they’re happy for the potential beautification around the job corps in the Quarters.

However, they said there’s students from other communities that would go there as well and return home to old infrastructure.

One neighbor in the meeting said, “When they leave the job core with all that beauty, they have to come into our neighborhood and they see all the roads that aren’t fixed, they don’t have a community center, they don’t have sidewalks.”

Neighbors said the flooding issue in all neighborhoods should be the priority.

One resident said Wednesday night’s storm flooded her yard and under her house.

“I got to tip-toe in my living room to walk and pray to the lord that I don’t fall down through there.”

Councilwoman of Gulfport Ward 3, Ella Holmes-Hines, said equal share needs to be the focus. “We want to support the quarters, but the idea that you give 2.8 and all the rest of us gets zero is not how we do it,” said Holmes-Hines.

All Gulfport residents are encouraged to fill out surveys on its city website for the plan.

The deadline is July 15.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Harrison County Thursday morning kills two.
Two victims identified in Harrison County house fire
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Friends have as many memories as photographs of Lt. Michael Boutte.
End of Watch honors fallen Hancock County deputy with Ride to Remember
Jacob Latch
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off mortgage for family of fallen Pascagoula firefighter
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Supreme Court appoints special judge to hear Jackson abortion clinic’s challenge to trigger law
Tiffany Murdock is embracing her role as Singing River Health System's first female CEO.
Tiffany Murdock ready to take on new role as first female CEO of Singing River Health System