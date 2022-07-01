WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

Not much change to our weather pattern today and tomorrow. But, perhaps a bit less rain and slightly higher temperatures around Sunday into Monday July 4th.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
So far this morning has been less rainy and stormy than yesterday morning. But, Friday will continue the same weather pattern we’ve seen for many days this week: there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms thanks to Gulf moisture continuing to spread toward our coastline. The Gulf tropical disturbance has finally moved inland over Texas so there is no longer a chance for it to become a depression. Our weather pattern brings more of the same tomorrow. Then, an opportunity for some change into Sunday and next Monday as a bubble of high pressure develops nearby. This will allow for slightly lower rain chances and slightly higher temperatures during that timeframe.

