Friday’s Forecast

So far this morning has been less rainy and stormy than yesterday morning. But, Friday will continue the same weather pattern we’ve seen for many days this week: there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms thanks to Gulf moisture continuing to spread toward our coastline. The Gulf tropical disturbance has finally moved inland over Texas so there is no longer a chance for it to become a depression. Our weather pattern brings more of the same tomorrow. Then, an opportunity for some change into Sunday and next Monday as a bubble of high pressure develops nearby. This will allow for slightly lower rain chances and slightly higher temperatures during that timeframe.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.