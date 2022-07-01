Fatal crash on Highway 614

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The life of one woman was taken in a car crash Thursday morning.

Carrie Gwen Drounette, who was 47 and from Wilmer, AL, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drounette was traveling west on Highway 614 when her car collided with a truck driven by Michael Urban, 44, who was traveling east.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.