End of Watch honors fallen Hancock County deputy with Ride to Remember

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The End of Watch Ride to Remember is making stops along the Gulf Coast to honor our deputies and officers killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, the mobile memorial visited Bay St. Louis to honor Lieutenant Michael Boutte, who served for both the Picayune and Hancock County Police Departments before losing his life in the line of duty at the beginning of February last year.

The convoy’s stop at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is part of the group’s journey consisting of more than 23 thousand miles in a massive tribute to those who have lost their lives along with those left behind to pick up the pieces.

“We always start June 1st, and this year, we are visiting 268 departments, and that’s why we’re here to honor Michael and the department and to honor survivors,” said Beyond the Call of Duty-End of Watch founder Jagrut Shah. “He died in the line of duty last year.”

Tomorrow, the convoy will be stationed at the Biloxi Police Department to honor the life and legacy of one of their officers.

More than 600 law enforcement officers will be recognized on their coast-to-coast road trip.

