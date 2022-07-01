Devin Booker to sign 4-year, $224 million supermax extension

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s own Devin Booker was already doing well financially. Now, he’s doing even better.

On Thursday, the 6′5″ Kentucky alumni agreed to a four year, $224 million supermax extension with the Phoenix Suns, setting Booker up to earn a whopping $295 million over the next six years.

Booker, 25, has asserted himself as one of the NBA’s most prominent talents since being selected 13th overall by the Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft. Excluding his rookie year, Booker has average 25.4 points, 6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field. He also earned All-NBA First Team honors and a spot in his third NBA All-Star Game.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.