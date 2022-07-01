WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Devin Booker to sign 4-year, $224 million supermax extension

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a score against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s own Devin Booker was already doing well financially. Now, he’s doing even better.

On Thursday, the 6′5″ Kentucky alumni agreed to a four year, $224 million supermax extension with the Phoenix Suns, setting Booker up to earn a whopping $295 million over the next six years.

Booker, 25, has asserted himself as one of the NBA’s most prominent talents since being selected 13th overall by the Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft. Excluding his rookie year, Booker has average 25.4 points, 6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46% from the field. He also earned All-NBA First Team honors and a spot in his third NBA All-Star Game.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire in Harrison County Thursday morning kills two.
Two victims identified in Harrison County house fire
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
Kevin Slater
Reward offered in Gulfport cold case murder

Latest News

Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/30/2022)
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/30/2022)
UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/29/2022)
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/29/2022)
Pearl River baseball coach Michael Avalon’s ABCA award “leveled up” on Wednesday as the Wildcat...
PRCC’s Michael Avalon named ABCA/ATEC National Coach of the Year