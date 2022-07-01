Billy Ellzey sets stage on first day as new superintendent for Pascagoula Gautier School District

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s orientation day for Billy Ellzey, the new superintendent for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District.

And the calendar is getting full fast.

“In the summer, that means we’re planning with our administrators,” he said. “We’re making sure we’re ready for when those teachers come back on that first day so that their ready when students show up and excited about school and moving forward.”

Friday may have been the first official day, but Ellzey, a former superintendent for Kosciusko Schools, has already been welcomed by the community he will serve.

“This community is a great community with lots of opportunities from everybody from the great places like Ingalls and Chevron of course, but also the small businesses that fill this community along with law offices and doctors and Singing River Hospital, the credit union that’s here. All those things that our kids will one day aspire to.”

Ellzey said his short-term goal is to continue building on a successful program. His long-term goal is to create a more individualized experience for students.

But all of it starts with creating an atmosphere of trust.

“Building those relationships is the very first thing,” he said. “And it adds to a culture of a school district, of a school, that says we care, we want to know who you are, where you want to be so that we can help you get there and prepare you for your future.”

This is also the first day for assistant superintendent for secondary schools Dr. Howard Savage Jr.

And it also happens to be his birthday. So, the welcome was extra special.

“This is just a great place to be,” he said. “Living on the Coast and just...just the people here. I just think it will be a great opportunity for me and my family.”

Students in the Pascagoula Gautier School District start back on Aug. 4.

