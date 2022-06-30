WLOX Careers
Two lives claimed in Harrison County house fire

House fire in Harrison County Thursday morning kills two.(Source: WIFR)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people have died in a house fire on Bell Creek Road Thursday morning.

They were taken from the scene to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Harrison County Fire and Rescue, along with firefighters from CRTC, responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the two people who died have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

