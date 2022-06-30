Two lives claimed in Harrison County house fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people have died in a house fire on Bell Creek Road Thursday morning.

They were taken from the scene to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Harrison County Fire and Rescue, along with firefighters from CRTC, responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The names of the two people who died have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

