Tiffany Murdock ready to take on new role as first female CEO of Singing River Health System

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System has named its new Chief Executive Officer.

Tiffany Murdock was named to the position eight years after beginning her career at Singing River. She’s been busy since becoming interim CEO at Singing River Health System in February when Lee Bond resigned.

Now that the job has become permanent, she’s picking up the pace even more.

“Obviously I was very excited,” she said. “I’m very thankful to be able to work on a team that has so many incredible people, so to be able to just keep doing what we’re doing and moving forward...it brings a little bit more stability I think to the entire health system.”

Her immediate goals are to maintain a high quality of health care and that also means taking care of those who provide it.

“We’ve been through a very difficult past two to three years and I think one of the biggest we need to kind of re-engage on is how do we meet our employee where they’re at; how do we make them want to stay here for a very long time and how to work with us; and how do we recruit in.”

She will also continue to help prepare for an eventual sale of the health system down the road.

“Whatever the supervisors decided to vote on, our biggest goal is to ensure that we go into it from a space of strength and not weakness,” Murdock said.

And being the first woman CEO of the health system, she said she hopes that will inspire others.

“The fact that I can get up every day and have a 4 and a 6-year-old, an incredible husband, and get to do the job that I love. I get up every single morning passionate about being an leader. And, so you can do everything and you don’t have to choose between that.”

