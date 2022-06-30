Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX Careers
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Thunderstorms early today have dropped at least one to three inches of rain across parts of Pearl River, Hancock, & Harrison Counties. Areas of heavy rainfall will be moving in from the Gulf this morning. Be advised that minor flooding issues will be possible, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remember when encountering flooded roads to “turn around, don’t drown.” Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

