Texas woman accused of killing professional cyclist arrested in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals say

FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo. She was found dead on...
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo. She was found dead on May 11 in Austin, Texas, where she was attending a cycling event.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge.

Wilson, 25, was found dead May 11, and Austin police later issued a murder warrant for Armstrong.

Wilson, a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer and Vermont native, had been in Austin for a cycling event. According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland, who has cooperated with investigators and is not a suspect.

