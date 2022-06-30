Singing River appoints new CEO

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first ever woman CEO of Singing River Health System has officially been appointed.

The Board of Trustees announced Thursday morning that Tiffany Murdock will serve as Chief Executive Officer after serving as interim CEO since February.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are pleased to have Tiffany continue to lead our health system in a positive direction,” said Erich Nichols, Board President. “She has a proven track record of strategically leading the health system in a direction that is in the best interest of our staff and community while ensuring the quality of care for our patients comes first.”

Murdock began her career at Singing River as Executive Director of Surgical Operations in 2016 and was named Hospital Administrator for the system’s Singing River Gulfport location in 2020.

Before joining Singing River, she served in nursing leadership and executive roles at health systems across the country including providers in Medford, Oregon, and Sonoma County, California. SRHS said in a press release Thursday morning that Murdock has an extensive background in providing leadership guidance to healthcare teams while improving the overall patient experience and quality of care provided in those facilities.

“She has led a variety of teams to succeed through innovative planning and implementation to ensure patients are receiving the highest quality care and the utmost superior service they deserve,” Singing River said.

Tiffany holds a BSN in nursing, an MSN and MBA in Health Care Administration, and a doctoral degree in Public Health Executive Leadership.

