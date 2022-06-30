WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Singing River appoints new CEO

Tiffany Murdock appointed as first woman CEO of Singing River Health System.
Tiffany Murdock appointed as first woman CEO of Singing River Health System.(Singing River Health System)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first ever woman CEO of Singing River Health System has officially been appointed.

The Board of Trustees announced Thursday morning that Tiffany Murdock will serve as Chief Executive Officer after serving as interim CEO since February.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are pleased to have Tiffany continue to lead our health system in a positive direction,” said Erich Nichols, Board President. “She has a proven track record of strategically leading the health system in a direction that is in the best interest of our staff and community while ensuring the quality of care for our patients comes first.”

Murdock began her career at Singing River as Executive Director of Surgical Operations in 2016 and was named Hospital Administrator for the system’s Singing River Gulfport location in 2020.

Before joining Singing River, she served in nursing leadership and executive roles at health systems across the country including providers in Medford, Oregon, and Sonoma County, California. SRHS said in a press release Thursday morning that Murdock has an extensive background in providing leadership guidance to healthcare teams while improving the overall patient experience and quality of care provided in those facilities.

“She has led a variety of teams to succeed through innovative planning and implementation to ensure patients are receiving the highest quality care and the utmost superior service they deserve,” Singing River said.

Tiffany holds a BSN in nursing, an MSN and MBA in Health Care Administration, and a doctoral degree in Public Health Executive Leadership.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Heavy downpours are rolling in from the Gulf this morning. Flooding issues can't be ruled out...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/29/2022)
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/29/2022)
Former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree is the Democratic Party nominee for Congress for the 4th...
Dupree ready for general election campaign
In Gaston Point, you’ll find a group trying to come up with better solutions to end violence in...
Gaston Point community members want to stop crime from happening