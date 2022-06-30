WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Reward offered in Gulfport cold case murder

Kevin Slater was shot and killed in Gulfport. Family members still searching for answers for closure.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “My heart was broken,” said Charnique Jones. “I broke down. I can’t find words to express the feeling of losing a sibling. It just broke my heart. To this day, I still feel that pain. It never goes away.”

On January 13, 1999, Kevin Slater was murdered. While on his way to work, the military veteran and former Harrison Central football standout was found shot to death in his car at the intersection of Tandy Drive and Cora Circle in Gulfport.

More than two decades later, his sister, Charnique Jones, is still looking for closure.

“For what reason we do not know,” Jones said. “Kevin let them in the car with him as he was leaving out to go to work. Maybe two streets down from our home, they shot him and jumped out the car and ran.”

The siblings lived together and had a close-knit relationship. 23 years after the tragedy, Jones is continuing to fight for justice for her brother, now teaming up with Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading police to an arrest.

“I just wish that someone, regardless of how big or small the details are, would come forward and say something,” Jones added. “They not only took Kevin from this earth. They took him from his family.”

Jones said she’s forgiven her brother’s killer, but will forever be her brother’s keeper, not stopping until the cold case murder has been solved.

“I’m never going to forget, but I have to forgive,” Jones said. “I know that’s what he would have done. Forgiving does not mean we don’t want justice for him. We forgive you, but you have to serve your time for that.”

The Gulfport Police Department is the investigating agency. If you have any information to help investigators solve the case, you’re asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
House fire in Harrison County Thursday morning kills two.
Two victims identified in Harrison County house fire
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Tiffany Murdock is embracing her role as Singing River Health System's first female CEO.
Tiffany Murdock ready to take on new role as first female CEO of Singing River Health System
About 40 participants representing oyster growers, processors and academics attended the...
Oyster farming collaborative formed to provide support and unified voice
Mississippi Blackout Tags
‘Blackout’ car tags on sale starting Friday
Seafood and fun are front and center in Bay St. Louis.
38th Annual Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest underway now