Major rains, minor flooding in Harrison County

Thursday morning's heavy rains led to some minor flooding issues in Harrison County.
Thursday morning’s heavy rains led to some minor flooding issues in Harrison County.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning’s heavy rains led to some minor flooding issues in Harrison County.

At one spot on Marcie Road near Canal Road, radar estimates say nearly five inches of rain fell in a short period of time.

“This always floods. They always have to block the road off,” said nearby resident Lynn Favre.

“If it rains hard enough, Lumpkin Road will flood, too. So people here are stuck. You can’t get out unless you have a boat.”

The good news for Favre and others? The water receded, and everyone was able to get in and out.

But, she says another heavy rain event like on Thursday could produce different outcomes.

“It’s overwhelming,” Favre added. “They’ve done construction through here and tried to create different outlets for it. They’ve worked on it here and done a lot of work on the other side of Canal Road.”

But when it rains like it did Thursday, she has to wait until the water recedes.

“It’s horrible. You can’t keep up with it. The water won’t drain quick enough. When it’s a really hard rain, we’re basically trapped until the water goes down.”

