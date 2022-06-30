Gaston Point community members want to stop crime from happening

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In Gaston Point, you’ll find a group trying to come up with better solutions to end violence in the community.

Marilyn Turnage said she was scared for her life Tuesday.

“It was their hand and not a weapon, but just pointing and thinking of the idea that they had a weapon,” Turnage said.

Authorities said four men drove around in ski masks terrifying the neighborhood.

Turnage said they drove in front of her mother’s house.

She believes had the gun been real, she would have been without a mother.

“Especially 21 and below, we want to help. I don’t want to bury anyone else. I don’t want to take care of anyone with bullets. I don’t want to visit my mom and duck,” Turnage said.

Resident Claudette Casey expressed most of the neighbors frustrated at the people causing the incidents.

“Gaston Point is one of the places that you can really enjoy, but other children is coming out here and causing the disturbance,” Casey said.

Residents called authorities to avoid another tragedy.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper said without the call, he couldn’t predict the possibilities.

“Without the community’s help we really couldn’t have gotten this far with that incident so that no one got hurt,” Cooper said.

Residents said they’re still shaken up by it, which is why neighbors are partnering up with community leader Jefferey Hulum III to host a peace rally.

“I feel really bad because these elders paid for their homes. They should not feel like a victim on their porch or in their homes. Nobody should live in fear,” Hulum said.

Community members are making it clear to those who are thinking about disturbing the area that people are speaking up and officers are making arrests.

“We want you all to know we’re here to help, but we’re also here to speak up. I’m going to enjoy my community,” Turnage said.

Authorities said they arrested two out of the four men.

