WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

FBI probes sex abuse within the Archdiocese of New Orleans; SNAP, others react

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
A statue at a Catholic Church.
A statue at a Catholic Church.(Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FBI is investigating sex abuse in the Catholic Church in New Orleans that goes back decades, according to the Associated Press.

And people who say they were subjected to abuse by priests welcome the federal investigation.

Shaun Dougherty is Board President of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those abused by Priest.

“Anytime an organization such as the Roman Catholic Church self-polices itself, you know, you’re not going to get a true look into the window, of what is actually going on within that organization, this case being the Roman Catholic diocese in New Orleans, so the FBI has the tools and the manpower and the resources,” said Dougherty.

According to the AP, the FBI opened a “widening investigation into sex abuse” stretching back decades. The feds reportedly are looking at whether priests took children across state lines to molest them and according to AP more than a dozen alleged abuse victims have been interviewed this year as part of the investigation.

Joe Raspanti is FOX 8′s legal analyst.

“That’s part of the point of Mann Act is, it’s about people taking children across state lines to do these nefarious acts, so this allows them to get after those types of individuals,” said Raspanti.

FOX 8 asked Dougherty if he was confident the allegations are credible.

“Unfortunately, I am confident in the allegations and keep in mind that a lot of these allegations are being confirmed by the church themselves, these are going to be, especially coming from any investigation that the FBI does, they want the church’s documentation,” replied Dougherty.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans declined a request for an interview but issued the following statement:

“Beyond today’s Associated Press report, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is unaware of any federal investigation into clergy abuse.”

In May of 2020, the Archdiocese of New Orleans filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, according to federal court documents.

“FBI usually gets what they need, this is big boys, major-league pitching and they’re going to be able to get that information that was cloaked by a veil of bankruptcy court,” said Raspanti.

SNAP has been vocal around the country about sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

FOX 8 asked Dougherty if SNAP was instrumental in bringing the allegations to the attention of the FBI.

“I can’t say specifically on this case how involved SNAP has been direct with the FBI but throughout the country SNAP, our survivors’ network of survivors across the country for the last few years have been participating with investigators in a variety of these types of investigations,” said Dougherty.

In June 2002, The Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People was established by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to address allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy. And according to the USCCB it was revised in 2005, 2011 and 2018.

“Sure, they get together, they do an investigation, they get together at their conference, they write the charter, they come out, introduce the charter but who’s to say that they’re following it,” said Dougherty.

A spokesperson for the FBI Office in New Orleans said, per Department of Justice policy, the FBI does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53

Latest News

According to the Biloxi Police Department, one man reportedly swiped catalytic converters from...
New law against catalytic converter theft effective Friday
It’s more than just rods and reels. This rodeo comes with live entertainment, rides, and food.
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo returning for 74th year
The board is hoping to have plans finalized before November and take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Jackson County puts redistricting plans on public display
Scales open at noon Friday, with the event running through Independence Day.
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo returning for 74th year