Dupree ready for general election campaign

Following Tuesday night's GOP primary run-off, democrat nominee Johnny Dupree said he congratulates Sheriff Mike Ezell on his win.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - Johnny DuPree, the Democratic Party nominee for representative for the 4th Congressional District, said he’s looking forward to campaigning for the general election in November.

DuPree will face Republican Mike Ezell and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson in the general election on Nov. 8.

Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff.

“I congratulate him on his successful campaign and I look forward to the next four months to campaign and put our views out and hopefully, the citizens will come out,” Dupree said. “I really do hope they come out and vote because that’s what this democracy is all about.”

DuPree previously served four terms as mayor of Hattiesburg.

He was in Biloxi on Wednesday attending a conference for the Mississippi Municipal League.

He said that he expects many different issues to be discussed during the campaign.

“Certainly, the things that affects Mississippi, healthcare, education, jobs, inflation, all those things are important to Mississippians, they’re important to the 4th Congressional District and they’re probably the most common things you’re going to find, regardless who you talk to,” DuPree said.

“But, the other thing is respecting the rights of people,” DuPree said. “I think that is most important to make sure we respect their rights, the right to be individuals, the right to be citizens, the right to have a healthful, peaceful life, the Constitution talks about that and we need to preserve those rights.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

