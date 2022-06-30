WLOX Careers
Accused K-9 killer now faces federal charge

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36
Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who is accused of shooting and killing both a man and Pascagoula Police K-9, Officer Exo, is now facing a federal charge.

Mitchell Wayne Robinson, 36, was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and the murder of Christopher Joiner, but he is now charged federally with animal crushing.

Animal crushing, according to Cornell’s Legal Information Institute, means “conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.”

The initial incident took place around 3:30 p.m. June 23 on Aster Street when Robinson shot Joiner in the head, then fled the scene. Deputies searched for Robinson for hours before finally finding him in a wooded area in Moss Point. The Jackson County Sherriff says that once located, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot at Officer Exo’s handler, and hit Exo twice. Officers returned fire, wounding Robinson. Robinson was hospitalized, then later released to the Jackson County jail with no bond.

Joiner was taken to the USA Medical Center in Mobile, where he died June 24.

Exo died at an emergency vet in Mobile.

The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.
The Pascagoula Police K-9 was shot by Mitchell Wayne Robinson as he fled from police.

The Pascagoula Police Department announced that a memorial service for Officer Exo will be held Friday, July 1 at the Pascagoula Senior Center, located at 1912 Live Oak Avenue. Officer Exo’s ashes will be escorted from Mobile, Alabama to Pascagoula, and services will follow at 11:30 a.m.

