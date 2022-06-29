Wednesday’s Forecast

Downpours near the coast this morning. Take your raincoat & umbrella with you as you head out the door. Just like for the last 4-5 days, our region will continue with the same pattern of daily chances for thunderstorms thanks in part to a nearby front across the Southeast region as well as a nearby Gulf disturbance heading for Texas. Rain totals of up to 2″ will be common today. But, isolated areas may exceed that. There is a level one out of four risk of flooding rain today so it’s possible but unlikely.

