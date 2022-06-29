WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Ole Miss National Championship parade

Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.
Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.(Ole Miss Baseball)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, June 29, Ole Miss will honor its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship team with a parade.

The parade will go through The Square and culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. It will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election

Latest News

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting was crowded with residents to see new...
Jackson County puts redistricting plans on public display
Once workers smooth out the finishing touches, Creekbend Elementary and Middle School will be...
Creekbend Elementary & Middle School nearly complete
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Founder and lead guitarist Dylan Palmiero and Vocalist and Rhythm Guitarist Andrew Fulton join...
Magnolia Bayou to perform at Ground Zero Blues Club