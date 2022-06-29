WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Suspect in execution-style New Orleans killing, officer shooting captured in Tennessee

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to Tennessee where he allegedly shot an Erin Police Officer during a traffic stop.(NOPD)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - A man suspected in a killing in New Orleans has been captured by authorities in Tennessee, officials said.

The City of Erin posted to Facebook a photograph of B.J. Brown, 32, being pinned to the hood of a vehicle early Wednesday as he was taken into custody. Brown was wanted in two states, accused of the execution-style murder of Cassandra Jones in New Orleans on Monday morning and in the shooting a Tennessee police officer who pulled his vehicle over in that state about 12 hours later.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we feel this morning for all of the support from surrounding agencies, our community and especially our own City of Erin Department!” the city said in a subsequent social media post. “We are thankful to each and every one! No other details will be released at this time.”

Tennessee authorities said Brown abandoned his vehicle after shooting the officer during the traffic stop Monday night and ran into a heavily wooded area about 65 miles west of Nashville.

Jones was killed just before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the Iberville Housing Development.

Phone video of the killing was captured from a nearby apartment window and widely shared on social media. It shows a man who appears to be armed with a semiautomatic rifle walk up to Jones and shoot her.

Jones had filed paperwork on a temporary restraining order against Brown in May after she claimed he had been violent multiple times, but it was never finalized.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an officer was making a traffic stop in the city of Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, around 9 p.m. Monday. Erin Police Chief Mark Moore says Brown pulled over and got out of his vehicle before shooting into the officer’s car, striking him.

Officer Darrell Tiebor fired back before Brown ran into the woods, police said. Tiebor was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Florida jury sworn in to determine Parkland school shooter’s penalty
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap...
Taco Bell tests new items with giant Cheez-Its
There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on...
FDA-approved abortion pills seeing rise in demand