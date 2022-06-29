Scattered showers and storms possible today

It’s a good idea to keep an umbrella nearby today! Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, we’ll only warm up into the mid to upper 80s.

More showers and storms are possible tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll have a good chance for showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Saturday, Sunday, and for the Fourth of July. Hopefully, the rain won’t impact too many fireworks shows. It’s going to be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s through the weekend.

There are three areas we’re watching in the tropics. An area of low pressure over the Northwest Gulf has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression. It is moving westward, and away from Mississippi. It will likely bring more rain to Coastal Texas. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is near Venezuela, and it will likely become Tropical Storm Bonnie in the Caribbean. It is expected to move westward into Central America by the weekend. It is not a threat to the Gulf. Finally, there is another wave in the Central Atlantic that has a low chance for development. At this point, it’s not a threat to the Gulf Coast.

