Ocean Springs first responders share safety tips with kids

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Biloxi-Ocean Springs Junior Auxiliary hosted a stay safe and play event for kids at the Little Children’s Park in Ocean Springs.

With holidays around the corner, the nonprofit decided to host an event where first responders could share safety advice. Natasja Brown who works for the nonprofit said the event was meant to educate kids.

“We have a lot of activities out here for the kids. We have food, water, snacks. Also, we have the water department, police department, water safety control and also someone from Singing River talking to the parents about safety concerns, anything and everything to keep their children safe,”

The organization invited several Ocean Springs first responders like: The Fire Department, Police Department, and even Marine Patrol.

Ocean Springs Fire Department Lt. Jacob Lee said the department was more than happy to attend the event.

“When you see kids’ eyes light up. What little kid doesn’t look at big red truck lights and sirens and doesn’t get excited? They all get excited. They love it and it makes me proud to do what I do,” Lee said.

Each department gave the kids a behind the scenes look at what different jobs do. Miguel Gomez brought his family out to the event. He said watching his three-year-old bond with first responders was priceless.

“Since he is in love with cars and trucks and fire engines and things like that, just seeing this, them breaking things down and explaining how things work and the safety about it, he was just loving it. He was just staring at them the whole time,” Gomez said.

This is the first time the organization hosts this event, but they hope to continue the tradition.

