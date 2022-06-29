WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Judges recuse themselves in challenge to state’s trigger law banning most abortions

Hinds County Chancery Court
Hinds County Chancery Court(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special judge will have to be appointed to hear the Jackson Women’s Health Organization’s challenge to the state’s trigger law banning most abortions.

Tuesday, all four Hinds County chancery judges recused themselves in the case.

Attorneys for the state’s only abortion clinic filed suit in chancery court earlier this week, asking that the court block the state’s abortion bans from taking effect, saying the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the procedure was protected under the state constitution.

The judges recused themselves under Canon 3C of the Code of Judicial Conduct. Under section 3C of the Mississippi rules, judges shall discharge their duties “without bias or prejudice and maintain professional competence in judicial administration.”

It also states that judges shall “require staff, court officials and others subject to the judge’s direction... to refrain from manifesting bias or prejudice in the performance of their official duties.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Victim identified in fatal Gulfport shooting
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election

Latest News

Founder and lead guitarist Dylan Palmiero and Vocalist and Rhythm Guitarist Andrew Fulton join...
Magnolia Bayou to perform at Ground Zero Blues Club
Dr. George Ward tells us how we can prevent summertime injuries in children.
Clinics across the coast are seeing an increase in common summer injuries
Joining us now is Jackson County Animal Adoption Coordinator Maridee Mallette to tell us how...
Keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home