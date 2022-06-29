WLOX Careers
Creekbend Elementary & Middle School nearly complete

Once workers smooth out the finishing touches, Creekbend Elementary and Middle School will be ready for students when classes begin Aug. 4.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) -A new school’s being built in a rapidly growing area. Once workers smooth out the finishing touches, Creekbend Elementary and Middle School will be ready for students when classes begin Aug. 4.

“We’re making rapid progress, as you can see, on all sides of building, inside and outside, so we’re moving along great,” said Marty Hardy, architect for the Harrison County School District.

If you remember, the district got a $55 million school bond passed back in 2018. Creekbend is the last major project to come from that funding.

The school will house K-8 students, and at first, it’ll be around 900 kids when school starts. It’s capable of housing nearly 1,800 students. In fact, this facility has two gyms on either side, one for the older kids and one for the younger students.

“This is such a large school, we felt like we should keep the kids separated, because everyone can’t go to P.E. at the same time,” said Hardy, who also grew up near the construction site.

“Growing up here, this was nothing but trees. Now, with all the development, the ball park south of us, all the houses going up, it’s made it a stark reality that the world around you is growing faster than you think.”

