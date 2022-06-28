WLOX Careers
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on the interstate Monday night might have to allow some extra time to reach their destination.

Authorities are reporting a wreck on I-10 blocking all westbound lanes between the Highway 49 and Cowan Lorraine Road exits.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

Ole Miss gear in high demand as fans celebrate baseball national championship win