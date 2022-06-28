Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on the interstate Monday night might have to allow some extra time to reach their destination.

Authorities are reporting a wreck on I-10 blocking all westbound lanes between the Highway 49 and Cowan Lorraine Road exits.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

