Tuesday’s Forecast

Plan on another chance for thunderstorms developing today, mainly after noon. A Gulf tropical disturbance along with a nearby front will help to enhance daily rain activity across our region this week. It will not rain everywhere: some may miss out on rain each day. And even those that do see rain, it will not rain all day: you should still have some rain-free hours in the day as well. Away from the rain, expect partly cloudy skies with hot high temperatures in the lower 90s. Over the next three days, we’ll see rain amounts mainly in the 1 to 3 inch range. But, isolated spots may go above that. So, while flooding rain is unlikely it can’t completely be ruled out.

