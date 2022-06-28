WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TODAY: Republican primary runoff election

Vote today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polls.
Vote today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the polls.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The polls are open for Republican primary runoff voting today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with any voter in line at 7 p.m. entitled to casting a ballot.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face off in the race for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District Republican nomination.

Last Friday, WLOX hosted a debate with the two candidates, giving them each an opportunity to answer viewer questions and voice his opinions and concerns.

Congressman Steven Palazzo and Sheriff Mike Ezell met in a debate Friday ahead of Tuesday's GOP Primary Runoff in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District race.

If you want to check your voter registration, visit this link: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Remember, voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Police investigate Gulfport shooting, locate one dead
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi trigger law certified, Attorney General says
At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead

Latest News

Noticing a slightly less humid feel in the air this morning on the MS Coast. We'll see another...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Weather Forecast
Ole Miss returns home to kick off week of celebration
Ole Miss returns home to kick off week of celebration
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Highway.
Wreck blocking westbound lanes of I-10
Map options 1 and 2 were scheduled for a vote on Monday night’s agenda, but due to a lack of...
School redistricting vote delayed in Harrison County, residents cite several issues