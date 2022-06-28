TODAY: Republican primary runoff election

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The polls are open for Republican primary runoff voting today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with any voter in line at 7 p.m. entitled to casting a ballot.

Voters who cast a ballot in the 4th District Republican Primary can vote in the runoff, as can registered voters who didn’t vote in the primary. Those who voted in the 4th District Democratic Primary cannot vote in the Republican runoff.

Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face off in the race for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District Republican nomination.

Last Friday, WLOX hosted a debate with the two candidates, giving them each an opportunity to answer viewer questions and voice his opinions and concerns.

Congressman Steven Palazzo and Sheriff Mike Ezell met in a debate Friday ahead of Tuesday's GOP Primary Runoff in Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District race.

If you want to check your voter registration, visit this link: https://www.msegov.com/sos/voter_registration/amiregistered/Search

If you’re unsure where to cast your ballot, enter your home address into the Polling Place Locator found here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/pollinglocator/default.aspx

Remember, voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. For more information, visit www.msvoterID.ms.gov

