Police investigate Gulfport shooting, locate one dead
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening.
Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed the shooting happened near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Sgt. Jason Ducre did confirm to WLOX that when officers arrived on scene they located a deceased male victim in a vehicle.
Detectives are currently investigating.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.