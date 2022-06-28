Police investigate Gulfport shooting, locate one dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed the shooting happened near C Avenue 32nd Street.

Sgt. Jason Ducre did confirm to WLOX that when officers arrived on scene they located a deceased male victim in a vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating.

