WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police investigate Gulfport shooting, locate one dead

Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.
Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening near C Avenue 32nd Street.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Gulfport Monday evening.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed the shooting happened near C Avenue 32nd Street.

Sgt. Jason Ducre did confirm to WLOX that when officers arrived on scene they located a deceased male victim in a vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead
traffic alert
Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi trigger law certified, Attorney General says
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Ole Miss gear in high demand as fans celebrate baseball national championship win
Fans react to Ole Miss national championship win
This is part of the ongoing Harrison County Utility Authority project that began August 2021.
Utility work on Beatline Road impacting drivers
Resources for pregnant women
She was pregnant at 14, now she wants to help other pregnant women