WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ole Miss returns home to kick off week of celebration

Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss fans have begun celebrating, and they’re just getting started.

The Rebels arrived in Oxford Monday afternoon to lines of fans welcoming them back home. The Walk of Champions was as real as it gets, as this program made its first walk as champions on their home soil.

Every championship-winning team has its own, unique story, with obstacles and turbulence that were at one point viewed as unlikely to be overcome. This team had no shortage of those, which is what makes this week of celebration all the more special. Players and fans alike united as one Rebel family on Monday, reflecting on this magical ride they took together.

“It was a good time. Yesterday was huge not only for the program but for the community. It just brings everybody together,” Hayden Leatherwood said. “It’s something we’ve needed. It’s something we’ve needed for a long time and proud to be a part of the team to do it”

”Crazy ride. Couldn’t ask for anything more, just an amazing ride with a great group of guys,” Calvin Harris said.

“It was destiny, I think it was meant to be,” said one Ole Miss fan in attendance. “You could go back to every phase of it. To be number one, then be in a slump and probably not make the SEC tournament, then going to Omaha as the last pick in the NCAA, it’s just meant to be.”

“It’s got highs and lows and twists and turns, but we came out on top and put in the most work,” said another fan. “We were the last ones in, and the last ones out.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At around 2:45 pm on Saturday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on...
Fatal crash on Hwy 90 in Jackson County leaves one dead
traffic alert
Multiple wrecks reported on I-10, causing delays
The watermelon can be observed just off of Highway 53 at Girls Grown Watermelon, a business ran...
Giant watermelon resides on Highway 53
Mississippi's abortion "trigger law" was passed in 2007.
Mississippi trigger law certified, Attorney General says
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Ole Miss gear in high demand as fans celebrate baseball national championship win
Tate Parker
Pearl River’s Tate Parker named ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA DII Player of the Year
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
WATCH: Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Ole Miss returns home as National Champions