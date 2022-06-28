Ole Miss returns home to kick off week of celebration

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Ole Miss fans have begun celebrating, and they’re just getting started.

The Rebels arrived in Oxford Monday afternoon to lines of fans welcoming them back home. The Walk of Champions was as real as it gets, as this program made its first walk as champions on their home soil.

Every championship-winning team has its own, unique story, with obstacles and turbulence that were at one point viewed as unlikely to be overcome. This team had no shortage of those, which is what makes this week of celebration all the more special. Players and fans alike united as one Rebel family on Monday, reflecting on this magical ride they took together.

“It was a good time. Yesterday was huge not only for the program but for the community. It just brings everybody together,” Hayden Leatherwood said. “It’s something we’ve needed. It’s something we’ve needed for a long time and proud to be a part of the team to do it”

”Crazy ride. Couldn’t ask for anything more, just an amazing ride with a great group of guys,” Calvin Harris said.

“It was destiny, I think it was meant to be,” said one Ole Miss fan in attendance. “You could go back to every phase of it. To be number one, then be in a slump and probably not make the SEC tournament, then going to Omaha as the last pick in the NCAA, it’s just meant to be.”

“It’s got highs and lows and twists and turns, but we came out on top and put in the most work,” said another fan. “We were the last ones in, and the last ones out.”

